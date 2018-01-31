Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces

Military & Defense
January 31, 18:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Defense Ministry has completed the construction of two radars for the country’s Space Forces and four storage facilities for Bulava sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has completed the construction of two radars for the country’s Space Forces and four storage facilities for Bulava sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia creates first-ever full radar coverage

The radars were built in Orsk in the Urals and in Barnaul in southwest Siberia while the Bulava storage facilities are based in Severomorsk in northwest Russia, he said.

"With regard to the Space Forces’ facilities, the construction of two radars of high factory headiness was completed in Orsk and Barnaul," Ivanov said on the single military output acceptance day

As the deputy defense minister also noted, "The construction of four storage facilities for 3M-30 items of the basic loading terminal No.17 has been completed at the items’ loading point in Severomorsk," he said.

According to public sources, the item 3M-30 is designed in various documents as the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

As part of the aerodrome network development, artificial pavements have been restored at the airfields in Mozdok in the North Caucasus and Engels in the Volga area for the basing and the use of the Russian Aerospace Force, the deputy defense minister said.

Read also

The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile

