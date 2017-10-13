Back to Main page
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles

Military & Defense
October 13, 8:30 UTC+3

The US has sea-based radars near Russia's borders, as well as stations in Romania and Poland

UN, October 12. /TASS/. US missile attack warning radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Radar stations of the US missile attack warning system cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles launched toward the US territory. Those stations are capable of tracking the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-based ballistic missiles and designate targets for anti-ballistic missile systems," Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly.

He also noted the US has sea-based radars near the Russian borders, as well as stations in Romania and Poland.

"The use of a mobile sea-based radar near Alaska, stations in Romania and Poland the information systems of missile shield vessels significantly increases the efficiency and precision of target designation about Russian ICBMs [Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles] and SLBMs [Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles], and hence the ability to intercept them," he said.

The US missile shield 

The US missile shield is already capable of not only detecting launches but also of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, a Russian Defense Ministry representative said.

"Information and surveillance systems of the US missile shield are already capable of not only detecting the launch of Russian ballistic missiles and tracking their trajectory, but also of designating targets to ABM missile systems for intercepting those ballistic missiles," Alexander Yemelyanov noted.

He described several hypothetical scenarios of US ABM systems intercepting Russian missiles.

"The results of the simulation show that considering the high velocity of the interceptor missile, the target may be intercepted already at initial stages of its flight," Yemelyanov said.

