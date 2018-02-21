Russia’s arms exports to Indonesia top $2.5 bln over 25 years

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia has delivered weapons worth more than $2.5 billion to Indonesia over the past 25 years, the press office of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport said on Wednesday.

"Overall, the deliveries of military products to Indonesia have totaled more than $2.5 billion since November 1992. Over this period, Russia has delivered BTR-80A armored personnel carriers and BMP-3F infantry fighting vehicles, 100th series Kalashnikov assault rifles, Su-27SK and Su-27SKM, Su-30MK and Su-30MK2 planes, Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters, and also other weapon systems and military hardware," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

The year 2018 will mark 60 years since the first Soviet arms deliveries to Indonesia: in 1958 the Soviet Union delivered 100 GAZ-69 military cross-country vehicles to Indonesia, he added.

It was reported earlier that Jakarta wanted to buy 10 Su-35 multirole fighters to replace outdated US F-5 Tiger aircraft that had been in operation in the Indonesian army since 1980. Later, Russia’s hi-tech corporation Rostec reported that Indonesia had received a commercial offer for 11 Su-35 planes.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.