Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets

SINGAPORE, February 6. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia will shortly agree technical details of a contract for the delivery of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Jakarta, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Indonesia continues to be one of Russia’s basic partners in the Asia-Pacific Region. The negotiations on the delivery of Su-35s to the Republic of Indonesia are continuing. Importantly, the sides are willing to successfully complete the negotiations. I hope that the experts from both sides will shortly agree separate technical aspects. At the same time, I would like to note that all the requirements of the Indonesian legislation have been taken into account and will be adhered to by the Russian side," he said.

The defense official is heading the Russian delegation at the Singapore Airshow 2018 that will be held on February 6-11.

A source in Russia’s system of military and technical cooperation told TASS in late January that the Russian side had gone to Indonesia to discuss the terms of a contract for the delivery of Su-35 planes but no agreement was signed following the results of the talks.

It was reported earlier that Jakarta wanted to buy 10 Su-35 multirole fighters to replace outdated US F-5 Tiger aircraft that had been in operation in the Indonesian army since 1980. Later, Russia’s hi-tech corporation Rostec reported that Indonesia had received a commercial offer for 11 Su-35 planes.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.