Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The multi-task highly-maneuverable Sukhoi Su-35S fighter has been put into operation, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the recent years, the army and navy put into operation various military equipment which has been tested and proved effective in combat conditions," the statement reads. "This particularly applies to the Sukhoi Su-34, Su-35S and Mikoyan MiG-29K aircraft, the Kamov Ka-52 and Mil Mi-28N attack helicopters, the Tigr-M armored vehicle and the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier," the ministry’s press service added.

According to the press service, in the past ten years, Russian defense companies had significantly increased their exports.

"In the past ten years, military exports have more than doubled," Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said as cited by the press service.

According to the minister, more than 100 countries purchase Russian military hardware. "Apart from traditional markets for Russian military equipment, there are some new regional markets, which particularly include countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America" Manturov pointed out.

According to media reports, more than 50 Sukhoi Su-35S aircraft were earlier provided to the Russian Aerospace Force for operational tests.

The Russian Defense Ministry elaborated that the tests were aimed at determining the efficiency of the aircraft’s weapons when used in the supermaneuverability mode, as well as of its on-board equipment and automatic control systems.