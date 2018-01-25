Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. A Russian delegation in Indonesia is holding talks on a contract for the supply of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a source in the system of Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries told TASS on Thursday.

"A Russian delegation in Indonesia is negotiating the terms of a contract for the supply of Sukhoi-35 jets with Indonesian partners," the source said.

The federal service for military-technical cooperation has refrained from comment.

According to earlier reports Jakarta would like to purchase ten multirole fighter jets Sukhoi-35 that would replace outdated F-5 Tiger planes of US manufacture, which the Indonesian military has used since 1980. Rostec corporation later said a commercial proposal for selling 11 planes was handed over to Indonesia.

Sukhoi-35 is a generation 4++ highly maneuverable multirole fighter jet equipped with an on-board phased array radar and a thrust vector control (TVC) engine. It is capable of developing a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a range of flight of 3,400 kilometers (combat range of about 1,600 kilometers). The fighter is armed with a 30 mm gun and has twelve weapon stations for bombs and rockets.