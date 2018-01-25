Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source

Military & Defense
January 25, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sukhoi-35 is a generation 4++ highly maneuverable multirole fighter jet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. A Russian delegation in Indonesia is holding talks on a contract for the supply of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a source in the system of Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Russia delivers second batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — source

UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia

Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation

Indonesia clinches delivery contract for Russian Su-35 fighter jets

"A Russian delegation in Indonesia is negotiating the terms of a contract for the supply of Sukhoi-35 jets with Indonesian partners," the source said.

The federal service for military-technical cooperation has refrained from comment.

According to earlier reports Jakarta would like to purchase ten multirole fighter jets Sukhoi-35 that would replace outdated F-5 Tiger planes of US manufacture, which the Indonesian military has used since 1980. Rostec corporation later said a commercial proposal for selling 11 planes was handed over to Indonesia.

Sukhoi-35 is a generation 4++ highly maneuverable multirole fighter jet equipped with an on-board phased array radar and a thrust vector control (TVC) engine. It is capable of developing a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a range of flight of 3,400 kilometers (combat range of about 1,600 kilometers). The fighter is armed with a 30 mm gun and has twelve weapon stations for bombs and rockets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
4
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
5
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
6
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама