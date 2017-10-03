UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates wants to buy over a squadron of Sukhoi Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia and the contract may be signed by the yearend, a source in the system of military and technical cooperation told TASS on Tuesday.

"They want a lot, over a squadron but the exact number will be specified in the course of negotiations that may be held in November during an air show in Dubai," the source said.

The relevant contract may be signed by the yearend, if the negotiations are successful, the source said.

TASS does not yet have an official confirmation of this information.

A squadron is a tactical Air Force unit, which consists of formations and wings and also comprises aircraft maintenance personnel. A fighter aviation squadron in the Russian Air Force normally comprises 12 aircraft but their exact number depends on the type of an aviation regiment.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.