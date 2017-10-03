UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 14:28
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for DonbassWorld October 03, 14:16
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — ministerBusiness & Economy October 03, 14:14
OPEC ministers to discuss execution of crude production cap deal at Russian Energy WeekBusiness & Economy October 03, 13:16
‘Search 2017’ international drills for post-Soviet military bloc kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 03, 13:03
Press review: Hope alive for better Russia-US ties and jailed pilot faces discriminationPress Review October 03, 13:00
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrestSociety & Culture October 03, 12:48
Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:44
Kremlin hopes new US ambassador will play role in mending ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates wants to buy over a squadron of Sukhoi Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia and the contract may be signed by the yearend, a source in the system of military and technical cooperation told TASS on Tuesday.
"They want a lot, over a squadron but the exact number will be specified in the course of negotiations that may be held in November during an air show in Dubai," the source said.
The relevant contract may be signed by the yearend, if the negotiations are successful, the source said.
TASS does not yet have an official confirmation of this information.
A squadron is a tactical Air Force unit, which consists of formations and wings and also comprises aircraft maintenance personnel. A fighter aviation squadron in the Russian Air Force normally comprises 12 aircraft but their exact number depends on the type of an aviation regiment.
The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.