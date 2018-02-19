Russia to develop military-technical cooperation with Algeria

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia, like Algeria, is committed to developing bilateral military-technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Algerian counterpart Abdelkader Messahel on Monday.

"Good prospects and good results have been achieved in military-technical cooperation. The plans that exist here must be implemented. We are determined to do that, just as our Algerian friends," he stressed.

Lavrov noted that Russia appreciates Algeria’s role in ensuring regional security and in foiling terrorist attacks. "Issues related to our interaction in the security sector were discussed in detail three weeks ago during Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev’s visit to Algeria," he said.

For his part, Messahel noted that he intended to discuss with his Russian counterpart the fight against terrorism and share Algeria’s experience in this matter. "Apart from that, we hope to consider the issue of returning foreign militants who pose a serious threat, especially in our region," he added.