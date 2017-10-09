Russia is ready to offer its nuclear technologies and solutions to Algeria - Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer its nuclear technologies and solutions to Algeria, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with APS news agency ahead of his visit to Algeria.

"If the Algerian authorities decide to develop the country’s nuclear industry, we will be happy to offer our technology and solutions," he said adding that Russia is already training professionals in the nuclear industry for Algeria.

"At the same time, we are willing to discuss clean energy projects, namely wind and solar farms," he noted.

He recalled that Russia and Algeria are major exporters of gas to Europe.

"This allows us to coordinate our actions at international venues, including the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and also OPEC when the issue concerns oil. Russia highly values this dialogue, which offers opportunities for compromise," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Renault Russia delivers car bodies to Algeria for the final assembly.

"We plan to deliver 18,000 car bodies this year and have already shipped over half of this number. Plans for the future provide for expanding deliveries by shipping other car parts as well. Of course, we are ready to export finished goods, including civilian aircraft, cars, farming and railway equipment, as well as machine tools," he said.

Medvedev said that cooperation in agriculture is "very promising."

"Algeria buys large amounts of grain, while Russia is the world’s leading grain exporter. We clearly can be useful to each other. Closer cooperation in this sphere can have a positive impact on our trade," he said.

He added that the two countries are discussing practical cooperation projects in other spheres, such as mineral resources, water transportation, high technology, space exploration, construction and pharmaceuticals.

"There are solid reasons to believe that Russian-Algerian economic cooperation will grow stronger in the next few years," he concluded.

Trade turnover dynamics

Medvedev also stated that Algeria has been one of Russia’s leading trade and economic partners in Africa and in the Arab world for years.

"Russian-Algerian trade doubled last year and almost reached $4 billion. It is an impressive figure, but I am confident that we can do better. We can increase this figure considerably in the next few years by launching cooperation in new areas. We are discussing this possibility now," the Prime Minister said.