Medvedev calls to create maximally comfortable conditions for doing business with Algeria

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s and Algeria’s government are set to create maximally comfortable business environment for the development of bilateral business projects in various spheres, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with APS news agency ahead of his visit to Algeria.

He drew attention to the active work of a number of Russian-Algerian business forums which help promote joint projects. "Our governments should create maximally comfortable conditions for doing business so as to help our companies make use of these opportunities. I am confident that our Algerian partners share our approach to this matter,» he stressed.

According to the Russian prime minister, energy cooperation plays a special role in the Russian-Algerian relations. Thus, he noted that many Russian companies are active in hydrocarbon prospecting and production in Algeria, in the construction and renovation of oil and gas pipelines, etc.

"As for our cooperation prospects, this depends on both sides. I am confident that both our countries are interested in developing other cooperation areas. We certainly have the possibility to do this," Medvedev said.

He noted that the eighth meeting of the Russian-Algerian intergovernmental commission in September was very fruitful as it yielded "new cooperation plans in industry, transportation, construction, geology, agriculture, healthcare, research, space exploration, as well as information technology."

"This shows that our cooperation is not limited to energy," he stressed, adding that the Algerian authorities are currently working to turn the country into a regional industry and energy hub in North Africa.

"Of course, we will help Algeria do this. Russian companies are ready to take part in joint projects," Medvedev pledged.