Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019

Military & Defense
February 15, 13:57 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Sukhoi-57 jet performed its first flight in 2010

Sukhoi-57 jet

Sukhoi-57 jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver the first batch of fifth generation jets Sukhoi-57 for the Aerospace Force in 2019, UAC CEO Yuri Slusar said on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum on Thursday.

http://pakfa.tass.com/

"We have a contract for delivery starting from 2019," he said in reply to a question.

The Sukhoi-57 jet performed its first flight in 2010. On December 5, 2017 it flew on a new engine. At the moment it is equipped by the first stage engine 117S. The new power plant has no name yet. For now it is referred to as "second stage engine."

Research and development on the Sukhoi-57 project is to be completed in 2019. The first batch will consist of twelve planes.

