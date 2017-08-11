Back to Main page
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57

Military & Defense
August 11, 13:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian state-of-the-art fighter jet took to the skies for the first time in 2010

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter jet has received the serial index of Su-57, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with the website of Zvezda TV Channel on Friday.

http://pakfa.tass.com/

"The decision has been made and the plane has got its name like a child after the birth. Su-57 is how we now call it," Bondarev said.

Media reports earlier said citing sources in the aircraft-building industry that the T-50 fighter would be named as the Su-57.

The PAK FA (Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation) took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.

It was reported that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.

© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sukhoi combat aircraft: from Soviet bombers to fifth-generation fighter jets

