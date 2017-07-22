Back to Main page
PAK FA offers practically unlimited opportunities to pilot - commander

Military & Defense
July 22, 11:29 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

The designers are working hard to have the jet do maximum for the pilot, said Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Col-Gen Viktor Bondarev

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian fifth-generation T-50 multipurpose fighter jet Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation (abbreviated as the PAK FA in Russian) gives to pilots practically unlimited opportunities in piloting and fighting, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Col-Gen Viktor Bondarev told reporters on Saturday.

"I would say, there are no physiological limits for PAK FA pilots," he said. "Both in developing and in exploitation of this jet."

T-50 has improved parameters, like the power, the range and the bomb lead, he continued. "The designers are working hard to have the jet do maximum for the pilot."

The first T-50 aircraft prototype took to the skies in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in 2010. The completion of the trials, the start of serial production and the delivery of first twelve jets to the troops are due by 2019.

The new plane was intended to replace Sukhoi Su-27 fighters and Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor aircraft.

