Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019

Military & Defense
July 19, 18:19 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

It was reported earlier that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017

T-50 fighter jet

T-50 fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 19. /TASS/. The research and development work on Russia’s PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet (T-50) will be completed in 2019, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Chief Yuri Slyusar said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Wednesday.

"In 2019, we should begin the delivery of a pre-production batch of [T-50] planes. This is the year when we should complete the R&D work on the PAK FA," he said.

The T-50 (PAK FA) is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which took to the skies for the first time in 2010. It was earlier reported that the serial production of T-50 fighters would begin in 2017 and it would enter service with the Russian Aerospace Force.

According to new data, the first stage of the aircraft’s trials is expected to be completed in 2018.

It was reported earlier that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.

Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow

A pair of Russia’s fifth-generation PAK FA fighter jets engaged in a mock aerial battle at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Wednesday.

One the fighters launched an attack while the other dodged it, showing its super-maneuverability.

The pilots also demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers, including Pugachev’s Cobra, flights at extreme angles of attack and flying at a minimum speed.

Before this, only the most skilled pilots of the Lipetsk Aviation Centre who make part of the Falcons of Russia aerobatic group within the Russian Aerospace Force demonstrated a dogfight at minimum distances and speeds.

