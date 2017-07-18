Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. A pair of Russia’s fifth-generation PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jets engaged in a mock aerial battle at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

One the fighters launched an attack while the other dodged it, showing its super-maneuverability.

The pilots also demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers, including Pugachev’s Cobra, flights at extreme angles of attack and flying at a minimum speed.

Before this, only the most skilled pilots of the Lipetsk Aviation Centre who make part of the Falcons of Russia aerobatic group within the Russian Aerospace Force demonstrated a dogfight at minimum distances and speeds.

The T-50 (PAK FA) is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which took to the skies for the first time in 2010. It was earlier reported that the serial production of T-50 fighters would begin in 2017 and it would enter service with the Russian Aerospace Force.

According to new data, the first stage of the aircraft’s trials is expected to be completed in 2018.

It was reported earlier that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.