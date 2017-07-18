Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow

Military & Defense
July 18, 16:36 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

The pilots also demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers, including Pugachev’s Cobra, flights at extreme angles of attack and flying at a minimum speed

Share
1 pages in this article

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. A pair of Russia’s fifth-generation PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jets engaged in a mock aerial battle at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

One the fighters launched an attack while the other dodged it, showing its super-maneuverability.

The pilots also demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers, including Pugachev’s Cobra, flights at extreme angles of attack and flying at a minimum speed.

Gallery
11 photo

Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team

Before this, only the most skilled pilots of the Lipetsk Aviation Centre who make part of the Falcons of Russia aerobatic group within the Russian Aerospace Force demonstrated a dogfight at minimum distances and speeds.

The T-50 (PAK FA) is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which took to the skies for the first time in 2010. It was earlier reported that the serial production of T-50 fighters would begin in 2017 and it would enter service with the Russian Aerospace Force.

According to new data, the first stage of the aircraft’s trials is expected to be completed in 2018.

It was reported earlier that the T-50 with the advanced (main) engine would perform its debut flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as the second stage engine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
4
Dozens of ships, aircraft to partake in Russian-Chinese Baltic Sea exercises
5
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow
6
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow
7
Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама