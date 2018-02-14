Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises

Military & Defense
February 14, 10:47 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Admiral Tributs, Russia's Pacific Fleet large antisubmarine warfare ship, has completed training exercises to neutralize sea and air targets

Admiral Tributs large antisubmarine ship

Admiral Tributs large antisubmarine ship

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, February 14. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet large antisubmarine warfare ship, the Admiral Tributs, has completed training exercises to neutralize sea and air targets, spokesman for the Pacific Fleet Nikolay Voskresensky said on Wednesday.

"The Admiral Tributs crew has repelled an air attack by a mock enemy represented by Il-38N and Tu-142MZ aircraft from the Pacific Fleet marine aviation at the fleet’s sea test ranges. The ships’ gunners fired an air target with 100-mm artillery mounts as part of the training," Voskresensky said.

Besides, the seamen shelled a moving sea target and destroyed a floating sea "mine" with an AK-630 shipborne artillery system.

The Pacific Fleet sailors also trained to jam, prevent damage under way and counter sabotage while staying at unsafe roadstead.

On Thursday, the Admiral Tributs will continue to perform tasks in the Peter the Great Gulf. Another warship from the unit, the Admiral Vinogradov, earlier conducted missile-firing exercises with shore, sea and air targets.

