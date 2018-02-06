Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pacific Fleet to get 4 upgraded nuclear subs by 2021

Military & Defense
February 06, 12:37 UTC+3

Russia’s Pacific Fleet may get four upgraded Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered submarines armed with Kalibr cruise missiles in 2021

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

BOLSHOI KAMEN (Primorye Region), February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet may get four upgraded Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered submarines armed with Kalibr cruise missiles already in 2021, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"We have discussed this issue today and we believe that the year 2021 is a realistic term," he told journalists while visiting the Zvezda Shipyard in the Russian Far East.

Read also

Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source

Strategic submarines Borei to enhance Russia’s nuclear potential — Navy’s commander

Russian Navy hopes to get 5th generation submarines in 2030s

Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines

The Pacific Fleet may also get already this year the nuclear submarine Omsk of this Project that was earlier expected to be delivered in 2019, the deputy defense minister noted.

The Zvezda Shipyard will soon launch work to repair and upgrade Project 955 Borei-class nuclear submarines, he said.

"New Borei subs will arrive here soon. The Zvezda will provide maintenance and repairs and upgrade this grouping," the deputy defense minister said.

It was reported earlier that Antey nuclear-powered submarines would be rearmed with Kalibr cruise missiles during their heavy upgrade at the Zvezda Shipyard while their service life would be doubled. CEO of the Rubin Central Bureau for Marine Engineering Igor Vilnit told TASS that not all the submarines of this class operational in the Fleet were slated for the upgrade.

Overall, Russia has built 11 submarines of this class and now the Russian Navy operates only eight of them. Each submarine displaces 24,000 tonnes and is furnished with 24 Granit cruise missile launchers and six torpedo tubes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама