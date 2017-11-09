Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyage

Blaze at Russia’s foreign intelligence headquarters in Moscow claims three livesSociety & Culture November 09, 11:19
VLADIVOSTOK, November 9. /TASS/. The Project 1155 Frigate-class large anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov (NATO reporting name: Udaloy) of the Russian Pacific Fleet returned to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday after a long voyage, the fleet’s spokesman Nikolay Voskresensky said.
A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships, comprising the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma, solved the tasks in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. During the 39-day voyage, the vessels travelled around 7,000 nautical miles, calling at the ports of Brunei and the Philippines.
The task force, consisting of Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma, is continuing the long voyage, Voskresensky said.
In Vladivostok, commander of division of naval surface vessels of the Pacific Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Ivan Kovalev congratulated the crew on having successfully implemented the tasks in the sea.
"After the voyage, a number of servicemen of the Admiral Vinogradov large anti-submarine ship were awarded with valuable presents and letters of recognition," the spokesman said.