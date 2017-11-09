Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyage

Military & Defense
November 09, 10:52 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

During the 39-day voyage, the vessels travelled around 7,000 nautical miles, calling at the ports of Brunei and the Philippines

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, November 9. /TASS/. The Project 1155 Frigate-class large anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov (NATO reporting name: Udaloy) of the Russian Pacific Fleet returned to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday after a long voyage, the fleet’s spokesman Nikolay Voskresensky said.

Gallery
17 photo
© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships, comprising the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma, solved the tasks in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. During the 39-day voyage, the vessels travelled around 7,000 nautical miles, calling at the ports of Brunei and the Philippines.

The task force, consisting of Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma, is continuing the long voyage, Voskresensky said.

In Vladivostok, commander of division of naval surface vessels of the Pacific Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Ivan Kovalev congratulated the crew on having successfully implemented the tasks in the sea.

"After the voyage, a number of servicemen of the Admiral Vinogradov large anti-submarine ship were awarded with valuable presents and letters of recognition," the spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
2
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide
3
Germany slams European Commission's plans to take control over Nord Stream 2 — media
4
Blaze at Russia’s foreign intelligence headquarters in Moscow claims three lives
5
Ukraine’s president does not support idea of severing relations with Russia — lawmaker
6
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
7
Moscow supports idea of free trade area in Asia and Pacific, says Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама