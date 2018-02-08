Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’

Military & Defense
February 08, 13:38 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

The Su-35S is a Russian 4++ generation super-maneuverable multirole fighter developed by Sukhoi

Share
1 pages in this article
Su-35 fighter aircraft

Su-35 fighter aircraft

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, February 8. /TASS/. The Su-35 fighter aircraft has proven its capability in Syria, being unparalleled in the air, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said

Read also

Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets

Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation

Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter

Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year

"I believe it is one of the world’s best operational-tactical planes, and it is second to none in the air. Our pilots have given it high marks following the Syrian conflict. This vehicle has a great future," Borisov told reporters during his visit to the Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant on Thursday.

"Many thanks to our plant workers who always responded to our requests, there was a maintenance team operating on a steady basis in Hmeymim, so Su-35 planes’ serviceability was always above 80%," Borisov explained.

The Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant is a branch of the Sukhoi company and part of the United Aircraft Corporation. It manufactures the Su-35S, Su-35 and Su-30 aircraft and is developing the T-50 fifth-generation fighter. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft are assembled on its platforms.

The Su-35S is a Russian 4++ generation super-maneuverable multirole fighter developed by Sukhoi. In 2016, the Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant embarked on a contract to build 50 Su-35S planes for the Defense Ministry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама