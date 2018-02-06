Major Russian ammunition manufacturer embarks on arming drones

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s NPO Pribor research and industrial association, one of the country’s largest manufacturers of small-caliber artillery (affiliated with the Rostec subsidiary TechMash, Russia's largest ammunition manufacturer) is working on ammo for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the company’s General Director, Yuri Nabokov, stated in an interview with TASS.

"We can meticulously say that we are working on ammunition which would not only be used against drones but to arm them as well," Nabokov specified.

Previously, no other company has officially revealed that it is developing ammunition for UAVs. According to a number of sources, Russia is working on the creation of strike drones, some of which have already successfully undergone tests.