Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shaped like a bird and designed for reconnaissance missions will be shown along with other latest developments at the Zhukovsky-Gagarin Air Force Academy on Innovations Day this week, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The participants in the event will demonstrate their latest and promising innovations in the field of unmanned aviation, robotic complexes, airborne radio-electronic equipment, armaments and IT technology.

"Among the exhibits, the guests to the event will see a radio reconnaissance station mounted on a rotary-wing drone, a robotic mines detection complex, the latest infrared system of small-size aircraft automated landing," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Academy’s specialists will also show a bird-shaped drone designed "for reconnoitering terrain and ensuring a safe ornithological situation during flights at the aerodrome," the ministry said.

"Scientific departments, institutes and centers, the research company and the cadets’ engineering school will present about 50 various projects. The event will be held on February 6 under the direction of Air Force Academy Chief Colonel-General Gennady Zibrov," the ministry added.