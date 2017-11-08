Russian arms producer Kalashnikov sees high interest in anti-drone rifle

Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summerMilitary & Defense November 08, 20:02
MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian arms producer Kalashnikov Concern notes high interest in a newly developed Rex-1 anti-drone radio electronic rifle intended to combat unmanned aerial vehicles and is ready to start deliveries shortly subject to specific contracts, Chief Executive Officer of the company Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS on Wednesday.
"The demand for such products is sustainably high upon a potential threat occurrence, being the consequence of intensive development of new technologies and their mainstreaming. The demand grows twice if we add reliability, convenience and simplicity of Rex-1 operation. Preparation for serial production is currently underway; therefore it is difficult to indicate specific figures. However, if actual contracts are in place, we will be ready to arrange supplies as soon as practicable," Krivoruchko said. The product has a sound export potential, he added.
The new anti-drone rifle can be used in privacy security sphere, at public events and during special counter-terrorist actions, the top manager said.
It was reported earlier that state tests of Rex-1 nonlethal weapon are scheduled to 2018. The anti-drone rifle is fitted with a suppression unit, collimator sight, changeable GPS and GLONASS suppression unit, stroboscope and audio and video recording device. The 4.2 kg weapon is equipped with batteries supporting the operation of all units during three hours and is rated to operate in the temperature range from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Centigrade.