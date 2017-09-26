Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A swarm of drones capable of operating individually or as a team and making decisions according to the situation at hand will be created in Russia within the next five years, Vladimir Mikheyev, an adviser to the first deputy CEO of the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET, told TASS on Tuesday.



"We are gradually moving towards remote-controlled aviation. At some future date, a swarm of drones or individual drones will be capable of taking on various tasks. Within the coming five years a swarm of intellectual drones will be created. They will be able to make decisions on their own, conduct combat operations and reconnaissance and so on and so forth," Mikheyev explained.



KRET is conducting research into individual components of artificial intelligence, capable of making independent decisions.



Small-size devices having a mass of about one or two kilograms have been created already to perform the function of targeting weapons carried by small drones.

