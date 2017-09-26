Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years

Military & Defense
September 26, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

They will be able to make decisions on their own, conduct combat operations and reconnaissance

Share
1 pages in this article
Stand of the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET

Stand of the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A swarm of drones capable of operating individually or as a team and making decisions according to the situation at hand will be created in Russia within the next five years, Vladimir Mikheyev, an adviser to the first deputy CEO of the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are gradually moving towards remote-controlled aviation. At some future date, a swarm of drones or individual drones will be capable of taking on various tasks. Within the coming five years a swarm of intellectual drones will be created. They will be able to make decisions on their own, conduct combat operations and reconnaissance and so on and so forth," Mikheyev explained.

KRET is conducting research into individual components of artificial intelligence, capable of making independent decisions.

Small-size devices having a mass of about one or two kilograms have been created already to perform the function of targeting weapons carried by small drones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
2
Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018
3
Press review: Why the US closed its base in Syria and EU aid to Donbass resumes
4
Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scare
5
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
6
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years
7
Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама