Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years

Military & Defense
January 29, 14:39 UTC+3

The jet's price is predicted to be $100-120 mln

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The first business jet in the history of modern Russia can be designed in 7-8 years if engine groundwork is completed, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Monday. The seating capacity of such aircraft can be up to 50 passengers.

"Enterprises of the United Aircraft Corporation made the design groundwork for supersonic business jets. According to preliminary estimates, it will take about 7-8 years for the industry to design and develop the first demo flying prototype with the capacity up to 50 seats subject to power plant design groundwork completion," the ministerial press service said.

Read also
Modernized Tupolev-160 jet

Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet

"Domestic market demand is forecast at the level of 20-30 airplanes with the price of $100-120 mln [each]. The export potential can also be significant," the ministry said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is already developing a supersonic passenger jet, where Tu-160 strategic bomber’s development practices can be used, the corporation’s press service reported earlier. The corporation works on development of a supersonic business jet having 25 seats, deputy CEO of Tupolev Design Bureau Valery Solozobov told TASS in November 2017.

Russia is capable of creating a supersonic jet without involvement of foreign partners, editor-in-chief of Aviaru Network Roman Gusarov told TASS.

"Such a project is possible in terms of the technology. Russia can develop it independently, without participation of foreign partners. However, considering the high cost of project implementation, the market should be studied and it should be understood whether the potential demand for aircraft of such class is sufficient for payback under this project," Gusarov said.

Read also

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry

Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria

Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама