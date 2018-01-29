Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The first business jet in the history of modern Russia can be designed in 7-8 years if engine groundwork is completed, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Monday. The seating capacity of such aircraft can be up to 50 passengers.

"Enterprises of the United Aircraft Corporation made the design groundwork for supersonic business jets. According to preliminary estimates, it will take about 7-8 years for the industry to design and develop the first demo flying prototype with the capacity up to 50 seats subject to power plant design groundwork completion," the ministerial press service said.

"Domestic market demand is forecast at the level of 20-30 airplanes with the price of $100-120 mln [each]. The export potential can also be significant," the ministry said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is already developing a supersonic passenger jet, where Tu-160 strategic bomber’s development practices can be used, the corporation’s press service reported earlier. The corporation works on development of a supersonic business jet having 25 seats, deputy CEO of Tupolev Design Bureau Valery Solozobov told TASS in November 2017.

Russia is capable of creating a supersonic jet without involvement of foreign partners, editor-in-chief of Aviaru Network Roman Gusarov told TASS.

"Such a project is possible in terms of the technology. Russia can develop it independently, without participation of foreign partners. However, considering the high cost of project implementation, the market should be studied and it should be understood whether the potential demand for aircraft of such class is sufficient for payback under this project," Gusarov said.