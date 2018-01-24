Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry

Military & Defense
January 24, 11:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The protocols of information interoperability with almost all types of weapons have been agreed, according to Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet has started flights with the most advanced air-launched weaponry on its board, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said in an interview with the TASS-published Bulletin of Military and Technical Cooperation.

"Tense work is underway. The entire set of precision weapons for this aircraft, both inside the fuselage and on an external sling, is being developed by the Corporation’s enterprises. We have switched to practical flights and I believe that we will see the result in the imminent future," Obnosov said, responding to a question about progress in implementing the program of developing air-launched weapons for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

Read also

Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter makes first flight with new engine

Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57

Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019

According to the Corporation’s chief executive, the protocols of information interoperability with almost all types of weapons have been agreed.

"The basic work, i.e. launches, is forthcoming," the chief executive said.

The Russian fifth-generation Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA, also known as the T-50) fighter jet took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the cutting-edge fighter performed its first flight with a new engine on December 5.

Currently, the so-called first stage engine 117S is mounted on the Russian fighter. A new engine has not yet received its name and is conventionally designated as "the second stage engine."

It was reported earlier that Russia’s T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter jet had received the serial index of Su-57. The experimental design work on the most advanced fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.

СПЕЦПРОЕКТ

The T-50 fighter jet

TASS highlights the combat and flight potential of the T-50 prospective air complex of front-line aviation

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама