Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s PAK FA (Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jets (T-50) will start arriving for the country’s Armed Forces in 2019 while the deliveries of the most advanced S-500 surface-to-air missile systems will begin in 2020, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"The deliveries of T-50 perspective frontline aviation platforms from 2019 and S-500 air defense missile systems in 2020 will raise the efficiency of fighting modern aerospace attack means," the defense minister said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
The implementation of the plans that have been mapped out will create a reliable barrier to "an instant global strike" by an enemy and ensure non-nuclear containment of any hi-tech aggressor, the Russian defense minister said.
"As a whole, the pace that has been gained will allow accomplishing the task set by the president of the Russian Federation and reaching the level of the Armed Forces’ armament with modern weaponry at no less than 70% by late 2020. This will allow Russia to keep its positions as the most developed state in military terms," the defense minister said.