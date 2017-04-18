Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia

IMF expects oil prices to hover at around $55 per barrel in 2017-2018Business & Economy April 18, 18:38
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Munitions tests for Russia’s T-50, 5th-generation fighter jets’ (also known as the PAK FA) cannons may be completed in 2017, Vice President of Research and industrial association NPO Pribor (part of Russia’s largest munitions producer Tecmash) Oleg Chizhevsky told reporters today.
"We hope that the official munitions tests for the T-50’s cannon will be successfully completed this year," Chizhevsky said.
As previously announced, the initial batch of munitions for test-firing the T-50’s cannon will be delivered in 2017.
The PAK FA is a Russian fifth generation fighter jet that made its maiden flight in 2010. The first five T-50 fighter jets will become operational this year.