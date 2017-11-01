Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet

Military & Defense
November 01, 13:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s cutting-edge Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft has the upgrade potential to become a sixth-generation fighter jet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobulev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s cutting-edge Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft has the upgrade potential to become a sixth-generation fighter jet, Russian Aerospace Force ex-commander and Chairman of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander

"This is actually a splendid plane and it can embrace both fifth-and sixth-generation features. It has huge modernization potential. Importantly, it is the best among the existing versions by its stealth characteristics. It incorporates all the best that is available in modern aviation science both in Russia and in the world," he said.

Time is needed to launch the production of the Su-57 fighter in Russia, Bondarev said.

"In the first year, the Aerospace Force won’t get 20 or 15 planes. It will get only two or three and so on," the senator said.

"We have prompted aviation enterprises to organize the production of a certain batch of cutting-edge aircraft and helicopters and now there must be no talk that we do not need them because an irreversible process will begin… Russia has no future without aviation," the Aerospace Force ex-commander said.

http://pakfa.tass.com/

The Russian fifth-generation Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA, T-50) fighter jet took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes. It was reported in August this year, that the T-50 plane had received the serial name (the index) of the Su-57.

In turn, Bondarev who held the post of the Aerospace Force commander at that time said that Russia had launched work on developing a sixth-generation fighter jet both in the manned and unmanned versions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Press review: Sochi might host key Syrian peace talks and oil may return to $100 by 2020
3
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
4
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one day
5
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
6
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
7
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама