Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet

Military & Defense
January 25, 20:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin suggested building a civilian version of a supersonic plane on the basis of Tupolev-160

Modernized Tupolev-160 jet

Modernized Tupolev-160 jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on a supersonic passenger jet that may incorporate some solutions already used in the revived strategic bomber Tupolev-160, the UAC press-service told TASS on Thursday.

"The UAC is currently working on a number of promising projects, including a supersonic passenger jet that may incorporate solutions and technologies already used in the Tupolev-160 bomber," the UAC said.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin suggested building a civilian version of a supersonic plane on the basis of Tupolev-160. He voiced the idea after seeing a newly-built strategic bomber Tupolev-160 in flight.

Companies
United Aircraft Corporation
Topics
Aviation Russian defense industry
