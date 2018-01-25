Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on a supersonic passenger jet that may incorporate some solutions already used in the revived strategic bomber Tupolev-160, the UAC press-service told TASS on Thursday.

"The UAC is currently working on a number of promising projects, including a supersonic passenger jet that may incorporate solutions and technologies already used in the Tupolev-160 bomber," the UAC said.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin suggested building a civilian version of a supersonic plane on the basis of Tupolev-160. He voiced the idea after seeing a newly-built strategic bomber Tupolev-160 in flight.