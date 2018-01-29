Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders for arms of Russia and India is over $4 bln now, Deputy CEO of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Sergei Goreslavsky said Monday.

"The total volume of supplies between Russia and India has exceeded $65 bln over the years of cooperation, while the portfolio of orders is over $4 bln as of today," he said.

"Today as part of a strategic partnership, the (military and technical) cooperation between the two countries demonstrates a wide range of forms and types of relations, such as supplies of military products and dual-use goods, organization of joint events, licensed production of arms and military equipment, as well as joint R&D works on promising types of weapons," Goreslavsky added.