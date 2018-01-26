Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia appreciates strategic partnership with India — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 12:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has congratulated India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day. The congratulation message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

Putin discusses bilateral, global issues with India’s PM

"Russia appreciates the relationship of privileged strategic partnership with India. I am certain that through joint efforts we will ensure further development of the bilateral political dialog, fruitful cooperation along all lines and constructive interaction in international affairs," the message runs.

Putin noted India’s successes in the economy and social, scientific and technological spheres and underscored the country’s important contribution to ensuring international stability and security, as well as the solution of issues on the regional and global agenda.

"I sincerely wish you good health and success and well-being and prosperity to all citizens of India," Putin said.

Republic Day is India’s public holiday marked on January 26. On that day in 1950 the country was proclaimed a sovereign republic.

