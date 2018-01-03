Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin discusses bilateral, global issues with India’s PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 03, 17:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Modi agreed to maintain contacts at the highest level

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed bilateral relations and pressing international issues in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The Russian and Indian leaders wished each other the Happy New Year. They discussed bilateral relations and topical global issues," the press service said. "They confirmed a mutual determination to develop relations of particular strategic partnership between Russia and India."

Putin and Modi agreed to maintain contacts at the highest level.

The phone call was requested by the Indian side.

