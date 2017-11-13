Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian rotorcraft manufacturer signs contract to deliver Mi-171A2 helicopter to India

Military & Defense
November 13, 15:58 UTC+3 DUBAI

India will receive the multipurpose helicopter in 2018

Multipurpose helicopter Mi-171A2

Multipurpose helicopter Mi-171A2

© ITAR-TASS/Sergei Bobylev

DUBAI, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer (makes part of Rostec State Corporation) has signed the first export contract with India’s Vectra Group for the delivery of a civil helicopter Mi-171A2, Director General Andrei Boginsky said on Monday.

The contract was signed within the framework of Dubai Airshow 2017 and envisages an option for the delivery of one more helicopter.

"A number of potential buyers from all over the world are closely monitoring how the project progresses, and I am sure that certification and successful operation of Mi-171A2 in India will help materialize their interest into new contracts," the CEO said after the signing of the contract.

The holding said that in accordance with the terms of the deal, the customer will receive the multipurpose helicopter in 2018.

The Mi-171A2 is the most advanced version of the family of Mi-8/17 helicopters. The machine is furnished with the KBO-17 integrated onboard digital flight and navigation system, which allows operating the helicopter without the presence of an engineer in the crew.

The Mi-171A2 can be effectively used in the high mountainous terrain amid high temperatures and increased humidity. The onboard flight and navigation equipment helps operate the helicopter day and night in simple and harsh weather conditions and also above water.

Show more
