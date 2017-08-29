Back to Main page
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017

Military & Defense
August 29, 12:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier said that the contract for the delivery of Ka-226T helicopters to India was worth over $1 billion

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The first batch of 10 Kamov Ka-226T helicopters stipulated under a contract for 200 such rotocraft may be supplied to India already this year, Russian Helicopters Group, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, said on Tuesday.

"We are planning to deliver the first batch of 10 helicopters after we receive the first payment. We are discussing with the Defense Ministry of India when the first payment will be made. We hope that this will be done this year," the Russian Helicopters press office said.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier said that the contract for the delivery of Ka-226T helicopters to India was worth over $1 billion. According to him, 40 helicopters should be supplied by Russia while the other 160 machines should be produced under license in India.

The Russian-Indian agreement on cooperation in the production of helicopters was signed in 2015 and in 2016 both sides concluded a deal on setting up a joint venture for the output of Ka-226Ts. As was reported earlier, Ka-226T helicopters will be produced in Russia at two enterprises located in Kumertau and Ulan Ude.

The Ka-226T light multirole helicopter with a coaxial rotor system has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes and is capable of carrying up to 1.5 tonnes of cargoes or up to seven passengers to a distance of 600 km.

