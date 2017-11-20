Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries

Military & Defense
November 20, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russia-India agreement on cooperation in helicopter production was signed in 2015

Ka-226T helicopter

Ka-226T helicopter

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Kamov Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries after Russia fulfils the basic contract for the delivery of 200 such rotocraft to that country, Rostec Corporation Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov told TASS on Monday.

"Now a joint venture has been set up to implement the project of the Ka-226T production in India. Further on, the JV will decide on the rate of production and the volume of deliveries and will look for clients," the Rostec official said.

‘We have an order for 200 helicopters: the first 60 rotocraft will be manufactured in Russia and the subsequent 140 will be assembled in India at an increasing rate of local production. Further on, the sides may make a decision that the Ka-226Ts may be also assembled in India for third countries," Kladov noted.

Russian Air Force: best warplanes, helicopters and airlifters

"The joint venture has no restrictions. They have a firm order from the Indian government but after fulfilling it they may supply these products to third countries and I hope that the market will be good, interesting and big," the Rostec executive said.

The Russia-India agreement on cooperation in helicopter production was signed in 2015. In October 2016, the sides signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture on the Ka-226T production.

The Russian-Indian joint venture on the production of Ka-226T helicopters was established in India in May 2017. The JV was founded by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Russian Helicopters Group and Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier said that the contract for the delivery of Ka-226T helicopters was worth over $1 billion.

The Ka-226T light multirole helicopter with a coaxial rotor system has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes and is capable of carrying up to 1.5 tonnes of cargoes or up to seven passengers to a distance of 600 km.

