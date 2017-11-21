Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal

Military & Defense
November 21, 16:01 UTC+3
Read also

Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Tsirkon hypersonic and Skif bottom-based missiles are part of the arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces, ex-Chief of the Aerospace Force and Head of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev said on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have in our arsenal unique strategic bombers (Tu-160 aircraft), short-range ballistic missile systems with powerful ballistic and cruise missiles (the Iskander family of missile systems), Sarmat heavy missile complexes, air defense missile systems (S-400s), intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered missile cruisers with powerful anti-ship missiles (the Tsirkon hypersonic missile) and Skif bottom-based missiles," he said.

