Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018-2027 state program for armaments provides for the serial supplies of Armata tanks and also front-line and long-range aviation systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on the Rossiya-24 television news channel on Tuesday

"What makes the 2018-2027 program for armaments so special is the conversion of experimental products still in the testing phase into serial ones. This applies to Armata, the T-14 tank, the front-line aviation system, the new generation long-range aviation system and many other items," he said.

"This lays the basis for transition to a new, sixth technological order," Rogozin added.

Armata is a heavy unified tracked chassis to be used as a basis for a new main battle tank, a mechanized infantry combat vehicle, and armored personnel carrier and a number of other vehicles. The T-14 tank created on the Armata platform was for the first time shown at the V-Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square in 2015. This dramatically new combat vehicle has fully computerized equipment, an unmanned turret, and an isolated armor capsule for the crew.

The sixth technological order is a term applied to the entity of new know-hows related with progress in science and engineering, Its main branches are nano-and biotechnologies, nano-power production, molecular, cell technologies, the use of stem cells, engineering of living tissues, robotics, artificial brain, and materials with pre-determined properties.