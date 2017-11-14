Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks

Military & Defense
November 14, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Armata is a heavy unified tracked chassis to be used as a basis for a new main battle tank, a mechanized infantry combat vehicle, and armored personnel carrier and a number of other vehicles

Share
1 pages in this article
T-14

T-14

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018-2027 state program for armaments provides for the serial supplies of Armata tanks and also front-line and long-range aviation systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on the Rossiya-24 television news channel on Tuesday

Read also

Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019

"What makes the 2018-2027 program for armaments so special is the conversion of experimental products still in the testing phase into serial ones. This applies to Armata, the T-14 tank, the front-line aviation system, the new generation long-range aviation system and many other items," he said.

"This lays the basis for transition to a new, sixth technological order," Rogozin added.

Armata is a heavy unified tracked chassis to be used as a basis for a new main battle tank, a mechanized infantry combat vehicle, and armored personnel carrier and a number of other vehicles. The T-14 tank created on the Armata platform was for the first time shown at the V-Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square in 2015. This dramatically new combat vehicle has fully computerized equipment, an unmanned turret, and an isolated armor capsule for the crew.

The sixth technological order is a term applied to the entity of new know-hows related with progress in science and engineering, Its main branches are nano-and biotechnologies, nano-power production, molecular, cell technologies, the use of stem cells, engineering of living tissues, robotics, artificial brain, and materials with pre-determined properties.

Read also

Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells

Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule

Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks

Army commander assures Russia’s advanced Armata tank has no rivals worldwide

British military intelligence doc calls Russian T-14 Armata tank ‘most revolutionary tank’

Manufacturer working on improvement of Armata tank units

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
2
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards
4
Russia’s Finance Ministry sees no mortgage bubble threat
5
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
6
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
7
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама