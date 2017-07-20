Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s most advanced Armata main battle tank may become operational in the Russian Army in 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"Nothing can be ruled out," he said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, responding to the question about the possibility of making the principal battle tank operational in 2019.

After Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer delivers the tank, the Defense Ministry will check it for compliance with its requirements and make a decision, the deputy defense minister said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized combat platform, which serves as the basis for developing the main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was publicly shown for the first time at the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin earlier said the Armata’s operational evaluation would be held in the troops from 2019.