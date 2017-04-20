Back to Main page
Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule

Military & Defense
April 20, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The volume of Armata tank purchases for the Russian Armed Forces will be specified by September, according to the Russian vice-premier
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The field trials of Russia’s most advanced Armata tank are proceeding on schedule and without complications, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.

"They are proceeding according to plan," he said in reply to a question about how operational tests were going on.

Army commander assures Russia’s advanced Armata tank has no rivals worldwide

"Various technologies are being tested and the issue of automatizing all of the tank’s systems is being considered," Rogozin said.

The board of Russia’s military and industrial commission will soon hear a report by Uralvagonzavod newly-appointed CEO Alexander Potapov on the pace of these works, the vice-premier said.

"We do not expect any complications with this machine," Rogozin said.

The volume of Armata tank purchases for the Russian Armed Forces will be specified by September, the vice-premier said.

"The purchase parameters will be formalized under a new state armament program," Rogozin said. "In September, it [the state armament program] will be reported in quite an assembled form to the Russian president, including the specified purchase volume for this tank."

The new draft state armament program is expected to be submitted to the Defense Ministry and the board of the military and industrial commission in early May, the vice-premier said.

