Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells

Military & Defense
July 04, 18:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"This is a totally new and completely Russian-made development," the manufacturer said

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The T-14 Armata main battle tank that is being prepared for mass production in Russia is fully protected from any existing anti-tank weapons, the Uralvagonzavod manufacturer said in its annual report.

"This is a totally new and completely Russian-made development. Unequalled design solutions have been applied in the vehicle’s design, in particular an unmanned turret. Armata’s armor can withstand the hit of any existing anti-tank weapon. The tank is equipped with an active dynamic protection, a remotely-controlled combat module with a powerful cannon and an automatic charging system," the report says.

Russian troops to start Armata tank operational evaluation in 2019

Besides, the T-15 Armata tracked infantry combat vehicle is the most protected heavy ICV in the world, according to the report. "It is equipped with a remotely-controlled universal combat module. The particular features of the new armored vehicles made by the Uralvagonzavod research and production corporation are an anti-mine hull design that protects the crew and the landing troops from explosions, including powerful land mines and active protection systems," the company noted.

The Armata is a universal chassis system used in the production of main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles. The T-14 tank, based on the Armata chassis system, was rolled out at Moscow’s Victory Parade on May 9, 2015. The new tank has a digitized unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the tank would come into experimental operation in 2019.

