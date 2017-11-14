Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Factory testing of MiG-35 to be completed by 2017

Military & Defense
November 14, 12:53 UTC+3 DUBAI

As soon as a serial contract is signed, batch production will start, MiG Corporation’s spokeswoman said

MiG-35 fighter jet

MiG-35 fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Factory testing of the light fighter jet MiG-35 will be completed this year, MiG Corporation’s spokeswoman Anastasia Kravchenko said at the Dubai Airshow-2017 on Tuesday.

"Factory tests of the MiG-35 plane are to be completed this year. As soon as a serial contract is signed, we will start batch production at our plant in Lukhovitsy. At the moment we are waiting for a contract to be concluded with the Defense Ministry," she said.

As the chairman of the Federation Council’s defense and security committee, Viktor Bondarev, who up to September 2017 held the position of Russia’s Aerospace Force, has told TASS the purchase of the MiG-35 plane has been included in the new program for armaments, adding that 24 such planes are to be acquired by 2020.

MiG-35 is the newest multi-role generation 4++ fighter. Its predecessors are MiG-29K/KUB and MiG29M/M2. The flight test program began on January 26, 2017. The plane’s international presentation was held near Moscow the next day.

MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said Peru, Myanmar and Bangladesh had taken interest in the MiG-35.

