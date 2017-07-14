Back to Main page
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight

Military & Defense
July 14, 16:50 UTC+3 LUKHOVITSY

MiG-35 fighter jet will conduct demonstration flights at the Army-2017 forum

MiG-35 fighter jet

MiG-35 fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

LUKHOVITSY /Moscow region/, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jet will be rolled out at the MAKS-2017 International Air Show, while demonstration flights are expected to take place at the Army-2017 international military forum, Chief Executive Officer of the MiG Aircraft Corporation Ilya Tarasenko said.

