Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019

Military & Defense
July 14, 12:55 UTC+3

The flight tests of MiG-35 fighter aircraft began on January 26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), July 14. /TASS/. The serial production of Russia’s advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) fighter jet will begin within the next two years, MiG Aircraft Corporation CEO Ilya Tarasenko said on Friday.

"We are now holding the trials. Following their results, serial production will begin," the chief executive said, adding that this would happen in the next two years.

Read also

Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts

The MiG-35 is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multipurpose fighter jet developed on the basis of the serial-produced MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft.

The fighter jet features improved flight and technical characteristics, the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment and a wide arsenal of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. The plane can develop a speed of 2.23 Mach and its operational radius exceeds the range of its predecessor MiG-29 by 50%

The flight tests of MiG-35 fighter aircraft began on January 26 and the plane’s international presentation was held in the Moscow Region on the following day.

Russia’s state armament program through 2020 stipulates the deliveries of MiG-35 fighter jets to Russia’s Aerospace Force. Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Bondarev said earlier that the purchases of over 30 such fighter jets were planned.

Gallery
10 photo

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
2
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
5
Russian Embassy in Turkey on top of case with detained Russian family
6
Nemtsov’s convicted killers had ‘Plan B’ in store for his murder at Moscow hotel
7
Moscow warns Venezuela crisis can spin out of control
TOP STORIES
Реклама