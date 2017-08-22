Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s

Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forcesMilitary & Defense August 22, 18:20
KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. Peru, Myanmar and Bangladesh are interested in the MiG-35 plane, and negotiations with representatives from these countries will be held at the Army-2017 military technical forum, CEO of the MiG aircraft corporation Ilya Tarasenko said on Tuesday in the Patriot Park, Moscow Region.
"We plan to discuss deliveries of MiG-35 planes. We have a lot of negotiations on the agenda. These are our usual regions: CIS, Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Peru," he said.
Tarasenko noted that the talks are currently underway and the corporation expects them to be successful.
The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation multi-role fighter that was designed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 aircraft. Flight tests for the MiG-35 started on January 26, and an international presentation of the plane was held on January 27 in the Moscow Region.