Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s

Military & Defense
August 22, 16:51 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The talks are currently underway and the MiG aircraft corporation expects them to be successful

Share
1 pages in this article
MiG-35 plane

MiG-35 plane

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. Peru, Myanmar and Bangladesh are interested in the MiG-35 plane, and negotiations with representatives from these countries will be held at the Army-2017 military technical forum, CEO of the MiG aircraft corporation Ilya Tarasenko said on Tuesday in the Patriot Park, Moscow Region.

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry plans to begin purchases of MIG-35 fighter jets as of 2018

"We plan to discuss deliveries of MiG-35 planes. We have a lot of negotiations on the agenda. These are our usual regions: CIS, Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Peru," he said.

Tarasenko noted that the talks are currently underway and the corporation expects them to be successful.

The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation multi-role fighter that was designed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 aircraft. Flight tests for the MiG-35 started on January 26, and an international presentation of the plane was held on January 27 in the Moscow Region.

Read also

Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets

Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019

Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in future
2
Mossad chief to accompany Netanyahu on official visit to Russia
3
Russian Investigative Committee brings charges against stage director Serebrennikov
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
6
Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills
7
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама