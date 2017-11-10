Back to Main page
Russian, Finnish military establish direct exchange line to prevent incidents

Military & Defense
November 10, 21:50 UTC+3

The line has been operating round-the-clock since November 1

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian and Finnish military have established a direct exchange line to prevent possible incidents at sea and in midair, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the interests of preventing incidents at sea and in midair, the Russian national defense management center and Finland’s General Staff have established a direct telephone exchange line. This communications channel was commissioned in November 1, 2017 and has been operating round-the-clock," the ministry said.

