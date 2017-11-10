Russian, Finnish military establish direct exchange line to prevent incidents

Poroshenko vows that whole Ukraine will speak Ukrainian languageWorld November 10, 20:58
MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian and Finnish military have established a direct exchange line to prevent possible incidents at sea and in midair, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the interests of preventing incidents at sea and in midair, the Russian national defense management center and Finland’s General Staff have established a direct telephone exchange line. This communications channel was commissioned in November 1, 2017 and has been operating round-the-clock," the ministry said.