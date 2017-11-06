Back to Main page
Finland sees no military threat from Russia

World
November 06, 20:25 UTC+3 HELSINKI

Finnish Defense Minister said he had noticed no tension at eastern border

HELSINKI, November 6. /TASS/. Russia is not seen as a military threat to Finland, Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinisto said on Monday.

He said he had noticed no tension at our eastern border. "We want to maintain good relations with all of our neighbors, including Russia," he told journalists, adding that he did not look upon Russia as a military threat to Finland. Moreover, in his words, Russia’s leadership is showing no intention to pose such a threat.

However he noted Finland continued to keep an eye on the situation, especially taking into account the developments in Ukraine.

Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen also said his country saw no threat in Russia either.

