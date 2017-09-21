Turnover between Russia, Finland, grows nearly by 50% in 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. Turnover between Russia and Finland halted the decline and grew by almost 50% in seven months of this year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"They [trade and economic relations - TASS] started improving in terms of halted decline of mutual trade volumes noted in 2015 and 2016. Furthermore, the trade cooperation volume, the turnover grew by almost 50% in seven months of this year," Medvedev said.

Russia currently ranks third among trading partners of Finland in terms of trade and economic cooperation, he added.

Major bilateral investment projects were discussed in the course of talks, Medvedev said. "We spoke about construction of a nuclear power plant in Finland with Russian participation and under the Russian design and about the Nord Stream 2, whose construction will start in the first quarter of the next year. We talked about the whole series of other investments made lately," he noted.