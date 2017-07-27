Back to Main page
Russia interested in cooperation with Finland on Arctic environment

Business & Economy
July 27, 18:14 UTC+3 SAVONLINNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto have discussed the Arctic region on July 27

© AP Photo/David Goldman

SAVONLINNA, July 27th. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation with Finland on solving environmental problems in the Arctic region, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

According to him, during the talks on Thursday the two leaders continued to exchange views on the issues they had discussed at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk in March.

"We agreed to step out cooperation in that region, in particular as part of Finland's chairmanship in the Arctic Council," Putin said.

"I listened to the ideas of Mr. President [Finland] about possible environmental cooperation in the Arctic with interest. Of course, we can do a lot there, if we work in solidarity, together," the Russian president stressed.

