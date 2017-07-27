Russia interested in cooperation with Finland on Arctic environment

Russia interested in cooperation with Finland on Arctic environmentBusiness & Economy July 27, 18:14
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 18:11
Moscow surgeons separate newborn Siamese twins conjoined at head in 30 minutesSociety & Culture July 27, 17:57
Putin believes ending bloodshed in Syria crucialRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 17:48
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing headsMilitary & Defense July 27, 17:36
Washington to use new sanctions to curb Russian energy projects, experts sayBusiness & Economy July 27, 17:15
Putin says Russian-Chinese cooperation is not aimed against any third countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 17:11
Expert believes US bill on anti-Russian sanctions may trigger new Cold WarRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 16:03
Keying into the Russian Central Bank's key rateBusiness & Economy July 27, 15:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SAVONLINNA, July 27th. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation with Finland on solving environmental problems in the Arctic region, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.
According to him, during the talks on Thursday the two leaders continued to exchange views on the issues they had discussed at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk in March.
"We agreed to step out cooperation in that region, in particular as part of Finland's chairmanship in the Arctic Council," Putin said.
"I listened to the ideas of Mr. President [Finland] about possible environmental cooperation in the Arctic with interest. Of course, we can do a lot there, if we work in solidarity, together," the Russian president stressed.