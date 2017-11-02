Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s deal to supply S-400 Triumf missile systems to Turkey exceeds $2bln, Rostec state corporation’s CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS on Thursday.

"The deal on S-400 with Turkey is worth more than $2bln," Chemezov said.

On September 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems and had already made an advance payment. Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS such a contract had been signed and was about to be implemented.

Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industry Ismail Demir later said the delivery of S-400 systems would begin within two years.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Gumenny said last April that Russia S-400 air defense systems had begun receiving missiles capable of destroying targets in the near space.