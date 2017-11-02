Back to Main page
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey

Military & Defense
November 02, 9:24 UTC+3

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007

S-400 Triumf missile systems

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s deal to supply S-400 Triumf missile systems to Turkey exceeds $2bln, Rostec state corporation’s CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS on Thursday.

"The deal on S-400 with Turkey is worth more than $2bln," Chemezov said.

