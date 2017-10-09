Back to Main page
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production

Military & Defense
October 09, 13:07 UTC+3 ANKARA

The Turkish foreign minister said that if some anti-Russia-minded countries do not want Turkey to purchase S-400 from it, then they must provide their alternative

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Ankara may drop the intention to purchase S-400 air defense systems from Russia, if no agreement on their joint production is achieved, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the daily Aksam in an interview.

S-400 missile system

Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies

"We have heard no official refusal on that score. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin told us we may take steps for joint production. Know-how will be crucial. If Russia’s attitude is negative, we may clinch a deal with another country," he said.

"We must purchase them (S-400) urgently, because we need them. We’ve got to protect our airspace. But if some anti-Russia-minded countries do not want Turkey to purchase S-400 from it, then they must provide their alternative," Cavusoglu said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 12 that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow for purchasing S-400 air defense systems and that a deposit had been put down already. Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin confirmed this at the end of September, adding that the handover of S-400 production knowhow to Turkey was not on the agenda.

